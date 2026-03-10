True Crime 757: The Norfolk woman found dead in the freezer and her on-the-run husband wanted for murder

More than a month since Lina Guerra's body was found in the freezer of an apartment in the Icon building in downtown Norfolk, her husband, David Varela, remains on the run.

Varela was charged with first-degree murder in her death, and several investigating authorities fear he has fled to China, where he may be outside of their grasp.

It's still not clear to authorities when Guerra died. But before the body of the 39-year-old woman, whose family comes from Colombia, South America, was discovered, Varela, facing questions about her whereabouts, told them his wife had been arrested for shoplifting and was sentenced to five years in jail.

Watch previous coverage: Lina Guerra's body was found in the kitchen freezer as husband flew to Hong Kong

Lina Guerra's body was found in the kitchen freezer — as her husband flew to Hong Kong

Guerra was reported missing at the end of January, and her body was discovered several days later. But by then, Varela was gone.

Guerra's sister-in-law, Paola Ramirez, spoke to WTKR News 3 through a translator in February, and told us there had been abuse in the relationship. Guerra was not allowed to work, not allowed to have friends, not allowed to do much at all without Varela's permission, Ramirez said. She said the family further believes Guerra was killed by Varela in what's known as a femicide — or a killing motivated by gender.

Now an international manhunt involving Varela continues as Interpol, or the International Criminal Police Organization, has been informed about efforts to bring him back to the U.S. to face justice.

Watch related: Husband charged with murder in death of 39-year-old Norfolk woman

Husband charged with murder of 39-year-old Lina Guerra in Norfolk not in police custody

The FBI, NCIS, Norfolk Police, and other organizations are involved in the pursuit on behalf of Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi, who also shares details of his investigation on the podcast.

Watch the full episode in the player above and on YouTube, or stream on Apple and Spotify Podcasts.

True Crime 757 is sponsored by Korslund Law