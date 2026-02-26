Biological parents charged 3 years after infant suffered severe brain injuries in Chincoteague

Delaware Resident Lauren West, the adoptive mother of Hunter West, has been fighting to get justice for her son after his biological parents were arrested in December, more than 3 years after the infant suffered severe injuries.

When Hunter West was just 6 and a half weeks old, he suffered broken ribs, bleeding on both sides of his brain, and a lack of oxygen among other medical issues, according to medical documentation provided by Lauren West.

Lauren West said Hunter was injured on Oct. 11, 2022, in Chincoteague, Virginia, while in the care of his biological parents.

He was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where doctors gave him a poor prognosis.

"One of the doctors said… looked at his medical history and said to me, poor prognosis... but at least he has you two people that actually care for him," Lauren West said. "And that really stuck with me. That's one of those core memories that kind of stays with you forever."

Lauren West said she heard about Hunter's situation and felt compelled to act.

"A little boy, by himself up at Hopkins, who could possibly be at home for Christmas, weighed heavily on my heart, and so we started the ball, with a local CPS agency, and said, “How can we help? How can we support you? We understand that there's a little boy in need of a home, and we'd like to be a resource for him," Lauren West said.

She and her husband first became Hunter's foster parents before eventually adopting him. The family has since created a Facebook page as part of their effort to seek answers and justice for their son.

Carlton Robbins and Amber Leager, Hunter's biological parents, were arrested in December 2025 — more than 3 years after the incident.

WTKR asked Accomack County Sheriff’s Officials about the case and why the arrest happened three years after the incident. They issued the following statement:

“Carlton Robbins and Amber Leager have each been charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect and one count of malicious wounding following an investigation into the reported abuse of minors in the Chincoteague area.

On October 12, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Chincoteague Police Department to conduct an investigation due to a departmental conflict of interest.

The investigation stemmed from allegations of abuse and neglect involving minors at a residence in the 6100 block of Quillen Drive in the Chincoteague area of Accomack County, Virginia.

On October 11, 2022, one minor reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries and was given a low probability of survival. Authorities confirmed that Robbins and Leager are the biological parents of the minors involved in the investigation.

Arrest warrants were ultimately obtained for both individuals on December 8, 2025. Robbins and Leager were arrested on December 18, 2025, by United States Marshals Service Task Force’s.

Robbins and Leager were taken into custody in Delaware, where they were initially held pending contested extradition proceedings. Both defendants later waived extradition and were returned to Accomack County, Virginia.

Both defendants are currently being held without bond and are awaiting preliminary hearings.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Further details will not be released at this time in order to preserve the integrity of the case and to protect the potential jury pool.

Regarding questions about the timeline of the charges, the public and investigative journalist seeking additional information regarding the timeline of the charges should attend the preliminary hearings and trial proceedings, where evidence, witness testimony, medical findings, legal matters, venue considerations, and investigative obstacles will be presented in court.”

Lauren West said the delay has been difficult for her family.

"There's a huge level of frustration. We feel like Hunter's story's been brushed under the rug. It's three and a half years later, and they're just now charging people," Lauren West said.

Lauren West said she is pushing for accountability.

"Ultimately, we're asking for accountability and transparency," Lauren West said. "I don't care where you are, I don't care if you're from a small town, or a big town, or a city. What's wrong is wrong, and what's right is right, and a child almost lost his life."

Lauren West said Hunter has permanent injuries and will always require care.

Despite his early prognosis, she said he is doing far better than doctors initially expected.

"He's thriving. What doctors said that he wouldn't do, he's defying everything that they've said," Lauren West said. "It's a child. A child that had no voice. A child that has almost lost his life."

Robbins and Leager are expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 10.