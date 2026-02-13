Railyard businesses unite after Lidl abandons highly anticipated Norfolk plans

NORFOLK, Va. — Years after German grocery chain Lidl bought the plot to build a store at Norfolk's Railyard at Lambert's Point, the space remains empty and is now listed for sale.

Now, other Railyard businesses that hoped for the foot traffic a Lidl would bring are finding ways to succeed without the anchor tenant they were counting on.

Brad Brinke, president of Just Birdies indoor golf and entertainment venue, said his business is doing well despite the setback.

"We're doing good," Brinke said. "We're happy to be here. We're in our busy season right now."

When Just Birdies opened at the Railyard in September 2024, Brinke was excited about having a grocery store as a neighbor.

"When we came here we were excited about the spot because we knew that it was gonna be a community," Brinke said. "We knew that a grocery store here would drive traffic here."

Norfolk property records show Lidl still owns the empty lot, and it's currently listed for sale.

In my initial email to the company, they wrote, "Thanks for your interest in Lidl US! At this time, we do not have any information to share on a potential store opening in Norfolk, Virginia. We announce store openings a month in advance and will share news as we have it."

When I emailed again asking for comment about next steps, they did not respond.

Norfolk's Department of Economic Development said "Lidl has basically stopped their expansion plans on the East Coast of the country and possibly the entire U.S."

The news was disappointing for local business owners who had planned around having the grocery store as an anchor tenant.

"When we found out that wasn't happening, we were definitely disappointed. So, what we've done is we've kind of refocused on, hey, how can we drive traffic to the spot [and] to the location," Brinke said.

Thanks to a grant from the city, business owners started a business association with Josh Evans from Afterglow Brewing serving as president and Dana Whitaker as vice president.

"We've talked about the struggles, what they wanna see," Evans said. “We've kind of leaned into trying to, to help out and, and support everybody.”

The businesses are working together to drive traffic to the area through cross-promotional events.

"Hey, let's get together, let's band together, let's drive traffic, let's do events, let's get people here," Brinke said.

For example, customers at Afterglow, where they do not have a kitchen, can order food from Just Birdies, while Just Birdies allows customers to bring in desserts from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Club Pilates also does monthly classes at Just Birdies.

"We'll even do little discounts for each other, like if their employees come in here or we go over there," Evans said. "I'm a big believer of, if you support the community, they will support you back."

As for what's next for the empty Lidl parcel, Railyard developers said since Lidl owns the property, they don't have insight or control over what gets built there. However, they have heard several grocers have expressed interest in buying it from Lidl.

"I've heard rumblings of other grocery stores, but nothing is set in stone at this point," Brinke said. "So, you know, anything would be great. I'll take anything."

Meanwhile, the Railyard is getting a new business: Nelly's Brine and Grine will take over the spot previously occupied by Sanctuary Taco, located next to Afterglow Brewing. The new restaurant will offer a simple menu with burgers and fries.

The owners, who own Norfolk's Fishin’ Pig, are also renovating another structure on the property to turn it into a bar that offers liquor (Afterglow is wine, beer and hard seltzer). They hope to have both spaces renovated and open by June.

