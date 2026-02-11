Death of missing woman in Norfolk ruled a homicide: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — The death of a 39-year-old woman, who was reported missing on Feb. 4, has been ruled a homicide, Norfolk police said Wednesday.

Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for Lina Guerra last week. Deputies say she was last seen on Jan. 16 near the 300 Block of E. Main Street. For reference, the Critically Missing Adult Alert is used for cases in which a person's disappearance is believed to pose a credible threat to their health and safety.

While investigating the case, detectives located an unresponsive woman later identified as Lina Guerra, at a home in the 300 block of E Main St.

Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene, and the matter was classified as an undetermined death. The autopsy conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday determined Guerra's cause of death to be a homicide.

