$850K federal funding allocated to expand HRT paratransit fleet

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit received $850,000 in federal funding to expand its paratransit fleet.

Congressman Bobby Scott secured the money through the recently-passed spending bill, which was backed by Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner.

“This funding will ensure everyone in the region, regardless of disabilities, has access to timely and efficient transportation,” said Scott.

Watch previous coverage: Hampton Roads Transit expands microtransit service, makes changes for 2026

Hampton Roads Transit Expands Microtransit Service, Makes Changes for 2026

The funding comes as HRT paratransit ridership grew by 7% last year with about 36,000 customers per month, according to HRT. The service provides ADA-accessible rides for people with disabilities to medical appointments, work and other destinations.