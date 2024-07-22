Expert warn about vacant lot scam in Virginia

Rental scams have been plaguing Hampton Roads and the criminal are both near and far as they are looking for ways to take advantage of people desperate for housing.

News 3 continues to follow through on this issue and has learned these scoundrels are finding new ways to scam all the time.

With 46 years of real estate experience, Judy Boone has seen all kinds of scams.

She said scams are a real pain and admits to confronting scammers on the phone.

Experts say since COVID there has been an increase in problems.

The National Multifamily Housing Council released information about a poll that found that over 93% of those surveyed in the housing industry experienced fraud in the past twelve months and 70% reported identity theft, fraudulent ID documents, or use of another individual’s personal information.

“It's gotten much more sophisticated so the technology behind creating this fraud has gotten much better,” said Sharon Wilson Géno, the President of the National Multifamily Housing Council.

She said the problems are widespread with both people looking to rent homes and others posing as the owners of the property.

Now scammers are trying to make money off vacant lots. In these situations there is usually no mortgage or liens on the lot, experts say the scammer does research through public records and poses at the seller of the property, wanting to list it for a low price. They say the scammer will contact an agent, and want things done virtually and quickly.

Experts say it is happening throughout Virginia.

They say do your research on the market value, if the price is too low understand it could be a scam. They say to reach out directly to the listed agent and verify that the person on the other end of the phone is legitimate.

The Federal Trade Commission offers advice to prevent yourself from being a victim.