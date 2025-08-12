Former teacher accused of having child porn, making threats faces judge in York County

YORK CO., Va. — Using a walker, Joseph Molineaux appeared in front of a York County judge briefly Tuesday for charges related to alleged threats he made via text.

The prosecutor and the public defender said they've discussed a resolution in the case.

Watch previous coverage: Former Kempsville teacher had record of 'disturbing' behavior

Former Kempsville teacher had record of 'disturbing' behavior

The retired high school teacher was arrested at Kempsville High School in April 2025, accused of trespassing with bladed weapons allegedly found in his car.

Court documents also outline concerning threatening remarks Molineaux allegedly made about Kempsville High the day before he was detained on school grounds.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach Schools responds to coverage of jailed former teacher

Virginia Beach Schools responds to coverage of jailed former teacher

A criminal complaint says the day before he was arrested on school grounds, Molineaux texted his mother the following message, referring to his dog: "she grounds me and keeps me from going into Walmart or into Kempsville High School with an AK-47 and mowing down administration."

Records discovered in the York County Courthouse state that he told law enforcement he was intoxicated and meant no harm, adding that he would never do anything like that and was frustrated. He allegedly told police that he was just venting to his mom.

Watch previous coverage: Teen recounts seeing 'private photo' on gym teacher's phone

Teen recounts seeing 'private photo' on gym teacher's phone

The 59-year-old from Virginia Beach was hired by Virginia Beach City Public Schools in August of 1999 and retired in February of 2023 as a PE Teacher at Kempsville High, according to the school division.

The WTKR News 3 Investigative Team uncovered that Molineaux was put on administrative leave after a 17-year-old student reported seeing a picture of his genitals on his phone.

The teen told News 3 Molineaux asked him to take his photo with his cell phone outside of the Kempsville Recreation Center. The student said when he looked at the phone, in the left corner of the screen, he saw a naked image of the teacher on the camera roll.

Watch previous coverage: Retired teacher arrested at Kempsville with 'multiple bladed weapons' in vehicle

Retired teacher arrested at Kempsville High with 'multiple bladed weapons' in vehicle: VBPD

WTKR uncovered a lengthy disciplinary record provided to us from the Virginia Department of Education that states Molineaux was reprimanded several times during his two-decade long career with VBCPS. The disciplinary record outlines accusations about him making inappropriate comments to students, as well as to a substitute teacher about her gender. The record also includes alleged threats made to the Virginian-Pilot.

Police say they found child pornography in his home after he was arrested for trespassing on school property earlier this year, according to court documents. He has a hearing scheduled for those charges in Virginia Beach on September 25.

Molineaux is expected back in York County for the threat charges on October 9.