Man arrested at Kempsville High Friday had 'multiple bladed weapons' in vehicle: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man taken into custody at Kempsville High School on Friday had "multiple bladed weapons" in his car, Virginia Beach police said Monday.

Police had been called on Friday, April 25 to do a welfare check on Joseph Molineaux, 59, of Virginia Beach, who was later found at Kempsville High.

Molineaux had outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction, police said, and he was also charged with trespassing, possession of a weapon on school property, and felony threat to commit serious bodily harm.

When he was in custody, police found the bladed weapons in his car.

The principal of Kempsville High School put out the following statement Friday in response to the incident:

"Today, there was police activity in our parking lot. I want to assure you that all students and staff are safe, and the school day has continued without interruption. The incident was related to a matter being handled by local law enforcement. Out of an abundance of caution, we worked closely with the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Office of Safety and Emergency Management to ensure campus safety. As always, we are committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all students and staff. We encourage families to talk with their students about the importance of reporting anything they see or hear that may be concerning. When students and staff speak up, we can respond quickly and appropriately. Thank you for your continued support of Kempsville High School." - Kempsville High School Principal Melissa George

The school did not go into lockdown due to the incident. However, students who spoke with News 3 said the school was on a short delay between classes.

"They told us that we had to stay in class for an administrative delay," Sawyer Whitmore, a senior, told WTKR News 3 Virginia Beach neighborhood reporter John Hood. "It was like one or two minutes."

An arraignment for Molineaux has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday. Stay with News 3 for updates.