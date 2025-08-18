Woman reports being tied up and raped at York River State Park

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Eleven miles west of Williamsburg lies the York River State Park, a 2,550-acre natural area popular for its beautiful water views and 25 miles of biking and hiking trails. However, a recent allegation of rape has left some visitors concerned.

According to court records obtained by the WTKR News 3 Investigative Team, a woman in her 20s reported to James City County Police that she was attacked and "ultimately tied up and raped" on a trail while hiking at the park on May 2. Police say it happened around 4:14 p.m.

"People are always really nice here. I don't know. That's a scary thing," said one park visitor, who wished to remain anonymous.

There have been no arrests made, police say, and there are currently no suspects in the case.

WTKR News 3 asked police why no information was released to the public. The police department responded:

“Our priority in any investigation is to protect the integrity of the case and the privacy of the victim. In this instance, the detectives determined the incident was isolated. Releasing details at that stage could have compromised the investigation or risked identifying the victim. Due to these reasons, public notification was not issued. We do not believe there was any ongoing threat to the public.”

Despite the park's generally safe reputation, some visitors expressed shock and concern upon learning of the reported attack.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital, but no further details have been released. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.