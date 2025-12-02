Residents urge action on crime in Ocean View after deadly shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Several Ocean View residents say they’re pushing for change after what they describe as a steady rise in crime along the 100 block of West Ocean View Avenue — concerns that grew louder following a deadly shooting near the Tinee Giant last week.

Police say the shooting happened on Nov. 25 in the parking lot of the Tinee Giant at 123 W. Ocean View Ave. Investigators determined a verbal argument between 29-year-old Trevonte Dugue and 27-year-old Tyrone Walker escalated into gunfire. Both men were found with gunshot wounds. Walker later died from his injuries on Nov. 29. Dugue has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm and is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Residents who live and work nearby say the violence reflects what they’ve been seeing for months.

Larry Estes, who grew up in Ocean View and now directs the community museum inside the Pretlow Library, said crime feels more frequent and more visible along the corridor.

“It’s just festering growing crime out here. They just got to do something about it,” he said.

Estes said he often sees incidents on his route from downtown back home through Ocean View.

“I’ve never seen it this bad,” Estes said. He wants stronger lighting and enhanced protections near libraries and other places where children gather.

A few blocks away, barber Kevin Beggs said the neighborhood he grew up in has shifted dramatically.

“I seen where it was good at one point and somewhat getting worse and worse by the minute,” he said.

Beggs believes lighting improvements and consistent police visibility at bus stops could help deter problems. He said many residents now walk in groups at night to feel safe.

Longtime resident and retired Norfolk Sheriff’s Office employee Bob Walsh said the corridor needs brighter LED lighting and better control of loitering around the bus stop near McDonald’s and the Tinee Giant.

“They need to put LED lights here. It’s very low lighting here, which is not good,” Walsh said.

Neighbors say their recommendations are simple: better lighting, safer bus stop design, and more patrols in key areas. Many told News 3 they want the city to take a closer look at safety upgrades before another major incident occurs.

The Norfolk Police Department responded to questions from News 3, encouraging residents to play a direct role in improving public safety.

“The Norfolk Police Department does encourage residents and businesses with camera capability to partner with NPD via camera registration. More information can be found at connectnorfolk.org.”

Neighbors say they hope city leaders consider their concerns. Many tell News 3 they love Ocean View — they just want it to feel like home again.