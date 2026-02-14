Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Valentine's Day blues? Expert shares mindset shift to help

NORFOLK, Va. — During holidays like Valentine's Day, it may be difficult for you or some of your neighbors, especially those who are feeling lonely.

According to the American Psychological Association in a recent poll, more than six in 10 U.S. adults reported feeling lonely. AARP found 40% of U.S. adults that are 45 and older are feeling it too.

When holidays like Valentine's Day come around, it can intensify those feelings.

Dr. Sarah Williams, is a psychotherapist. She tells News 3 shifting your mindset during the holidays is key.

" Loneliness is actually a conceptualized perspective. Being alone on a holiday does not mean you are lonely. It's what and how you choose to approach the holiday," Williams said.

"Switching the mindset from I'm lonely to I'm alone, therefore I can. And whatever that means, I can take myself to dinner. I can treat myself, I can have a great self care day. I can do whatever I can without the limitations or approval of a partner," Williams said.

Even after the holiday, if you're still feeling down, Dr. Williams suggests it may be time for a mental health tune-up with a therapist or trusted friend to talk about why this particular holiday is tough.

