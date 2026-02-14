Monarchs, Spartans claim season opening baseball victories

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It may not feel like baseball season outside, but the college slate is off and running after Friday's opening games.

Old Dominion and Norfolk State both got their 2026 schedules out to good starts, treating their home fans to victories and hopefully setting the tone for the spring.

The Monarchs opened a weekend series with Quinnipiac and used a six-run fifth inning to help them to a 15-5 win in their return to their home field. ODU played its first game at Ellmer Family Baseball Complex since May of 2024, though the venue is still under construction and fans were limited to the outfield.

Zach Leite paced the silver and blue, going 3-for-5 at the plate with five RBI. Maverick Stallings added a 3-for-4 day at the dish and drove in three ODU runs, while Darin Kuskie put together a strong start on the mound, going five innings and giving up three earned runs while striking out nine batters and surrendering no walks.

Across town, Norfolk State also triumphed in its opener, topping Towson, 2-0. The victory gave M.L. Morgan a win in his head coaching debut with the Spartans. It marks the green and gold's first shutout victory since April of 2023.

NSU was helped along by four Tiger errors, two of which would lead to both Spartan runs. Brendan Burke reached base four times on the afternoon, going 2-for-2 and getting hit by two pitches.

The two runs were more than enough for the Norfolk State pitching staff, as three Spartans combined to shut out Towson and tally 13 strikeouts. Ethan Blakeney set the tone, tossing five shutout innings while scattering four hits and striking out seven. He would not allow a walk.

Both Old Dominion and Norfolk State will face their respective opponents again in doubleheader action Saturday.

Elsewhere, Virginia Tech opened with a 9-2 win over William & Mary, while Virginia used a six-run sixth inning to rally past Wagner, 13-7.