1 hurt, 6 displaced as home in Norfolk's Berkley neighborhood burns

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters say a home is destroyed and two others damaged after a massive fire broke out at a house in Norfolk's Berkley neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to a release, the call came in from Hardy Avenue just after 1:10 a.m.

Firefighters say they the initial crews to arrive quickly called for assistance to tackle the massive flames. In the end, Norfolk and Chesapeake fire crews were able to get the situation under control by 2 a.m.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue

One person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns. In total, six people have been displaced and Norfolk Fire-Rescue says the American Red Cross was called to help.

Homes on either side of the house that caught fire were also damaged to varying extents.