Eight people displaced after apartment fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews knocked down a kitchen fire in a second-floor apartment Thursday night, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Johnston Road around 8:16 p.m. and launched an aggressive offensive attack, stretching several hose lines into the building to keep the flames from spreading. The fire was brought under control at 8:50 p.m. Three apartments have water damage and one has fire damage.

In total, eight people were displaced. No injuries were reported, and Red Cross assistance was not needed.

The cause of the fire has not been released.