Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Eight people displaced after apartment fire in Norfolk

Fire,Truck,Pulls,Up,To,The,Scene,Of,An,Accident
Norfolk Fire-Rescue
Fire,Truck,Pulls,Up,To,The,Scene,Of,An,Accident
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews knocked down a kitchen fire in a second-floor apartment Thursday night, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Johnston Road around 8:16 p.m. and launched an aggressive offensive attack, stretching several hose lines into the building to keep the flames from spreading. The fire was brought under control at 8:50 p.m. Three apartments have water damage and one has fire damage.

In total, eight people were displaced. No injuries were reported, and Red Cross assistance was not needed.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast