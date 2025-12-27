Winter storms cause flight delays and cancellations at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — Several flights at Norfolk International Airport have been cancelled or delayed as winter storms move through northern parts of the United States, leaving travelers stranded during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Marvin Barksdale was among the affected passengers, discovering his connecting flight from Baltimore to Detroit had been cancelled when he checked his email at the airport.

"Really I just came up here getting ready to go back home and I checked my email and it said that my flight was cancelled," Barksdale said.

Barksdale was supposed to arrive in Detroit by midnight but now faces an overnight delay.

"I'm not leaving until 6 in the morning tomorrow. I'm just going to chill not much that I really can do," Barksdale said.

Barksdale is among a record 8 million people flying domestically this holiday season, according to projections by AAA. Thousands of flights across the United States were cancelled as winter storms moved into northern parts of the country.

According to FlightAware, Norfolk International Airport experienced more than 30 delays and 14 cancellations, impacting travelers throughout the region.

Despite the inconvenience, Barksdale maintained a positive attitude about the situation.

"I'm not the happiest but at least I still have a flight," Barksdale said.

Even with his travel plans disrupted, Barksdale's holiday spirit remained intact.

"Have a happy holidays," Barksdale said.