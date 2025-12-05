$164M lost due to incidents during USS Harry S. Truman's latest deployment: Docs

The U.S. Navy released details from their investigation into multiple incidents involving the USS Harry S. Truman during its eight-month deployment that began last year.

The USS Harry S. Truman played a key role in the United States' efforts to quash Yemen's Houthi Rebels in the Red Sea earlier this year.

One report also found that, in some parts of the ship, the intense combat operations “led to a numbness among the crew” and some sailors “lost sight of the purpose of their role to the mission.”

The Norfolk-based aircraft carrier was involved in a friendly fire incident, a ship collision off the coast of Egypt, and two F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets being lost at sea. The investigation recommended for service members to better follow Navy policies, adding that numerous actions have been taken since the USS Harry S. Truman returned home.

Regarding the friendly fire incident, two Navy pilots were shot down soon after flying off the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman, with one receiving minor injuries.

“The guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18,” Central Command said in a statement released in Dec. 2024.

On Feb. 12, the Truman collided with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea around 11:45 p.m. The ship did not experience flooding and no injuries were reported as a result of the collision. However, the Navy did share a photo showing damage to the ship’s exterior.

Exterior damage of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) viewed from a ship's rigid-hull inflatable boat following a collision with merchant vessel Besiktas-M, Feb. 12, while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt.

Two F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets — each estimated to have cost $60–73 million — were lost from the Truman on separate occasions.

In April, one jet fell overboard when the move crew lost control of the aircraft while it was being towed in the hangar bay; one sailor sustained a minor injury. The following month, another jet fell off the aircraft carrier during a landing attempt due to an arrestment failure. Both pilots were forced to eject and received minor injuries.

The combined cost of these incidents totaled to around $164 million, according to the U.S. Navy's investigation.

The aircraft carrier returned to Norfolk on June 1.