Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman strikes Houthi bases, defends counterattacks

Houthi leaders have indicated that attacks could escalate against US ships
The Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman took part in the strikes against Houthi bases in Yemen over the weekend.

President Donald Trump ordered the attack on Houthi bases on Saturday, vowing to use "overwhelming lethal force."

Following the U.S.'s initial strikes, the Houthi-run health ministry says at least 53 were killed and more than 100 were hurt, mostly women and children.

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz claimed a number of Houthi leaders were killed, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed a number of bases were destroyed in the attack.

The Houthis claimed to have launched a counterattack against the aircraft carrier, using around a dozen drones, all of which were shot down before getting anywhere near the strike group.

The Houthis have repeatedly disrupted shipping in the Red Sea. They said this was done as an act of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

The attacks stopped when Israel and Hamas entered their ceasefire agreement. However, Houthi leaders announced that they would restart attacks on Israeli vessels. They said this was because humanitarian aid to Gaza has been obstructed amid the ongoing tensions related to hostage releases.

Houthi leaders have signaled in a press message on Monday that attacks could escalate against U.S. ships.

