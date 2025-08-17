Carnival Sunshine cancels Bermuda stops, changes itinerary due to Hurricane Erin

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line has adjusted the itinerary for the Carnival Sunshine ahead of its scheduled departure from Norfolk on Sunday as Hurricane Erin moves through the Atlantic.

The ship was originally set for a six-day cruise beginning Aug. 17, with stops in Bermuda on Aug. 20 and 21. Instead, the cruise line says those stops have been canceled because of the storm’s forecasted path.

The Carnival Sunshine will now visit Celebration Key in the Bahamas on Aug. 19 and Nassau on Aug. 20 before returning to Norfolk on Aug. 23 as scheduled.

“The team at our Fleet Operations Center in Miami is working with the captains on our ships to monitor Hurricane Erin,” Carnival said in a statement to News 3. “Safety is our priority and we will continue to track the storm, factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and local port authorities to provide timely updates.”

The cruise line is encouraging guests on upcoming sailings to opt in to text alerts during check-in and to monitor their email for potential updates.