Hampton Roads leaders concerned about impacts of government shutdown

NORFOLK, Va. — As budget amendments remain a point of contention between Democrats and Republicans, local leaders in Hampton Roads are voicing their concerns about the potential impact of the government shutdown.

Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott of Virginia placed the blame on Republicans for the current deadlock. He argues that the Republican-drafted legislation lacks the bipartisan support necessary to pass in the Senate.

"We ought to discuss and negotiate legislation that can keep the government open," Scott said. "Passing a bill and saying 'my way or the highway' is not a negotiation, and they're finding out you can't govern that way."

In contrast, Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans countered that Democrats are responsible for the impasse. She accused Senate Democrats of refusing to vote for a "clean" continuing resolution that would allow Congress more time to complete its budget work.

"This has been a situation where the Senate Democrats have refused to vote for a continuing resolution, which would simply buy Congress seven more weeks to get our budget or appropriations work done," Kiggans said. "Instead, they have put in a hyper-partisan ransom to the tune of $1.5 trillion for things they wish they could get."

Scott expressed concern over the accessibility of healthcare for Virginians.

He said if Democrats were to just go along with Republicans, a massive number of people would lose their healthcare, rural hospitals would close, and three clinics in Virginia are slated to close as a result of what's been done.

While Kiggans emphasized the importance of ensuring people and military personnel continue to receive their pay and Congress moves forward with its work.

She said military members who get paid on the 1st and 15th of every month did receive a paycheck on October 1.

News 3 has learned that some federal workers in Hampton Roads are already facing delays in their pay.

Vinod Agarwal, an economics professor at Old Dominion University, highlighted the broader implications of a government shutdown on local residents and businesses.

"The key is that there are individuals who are being affected," Agarwal said. "If money is not flowing in, the more likely businesses will feel the impact, too."

He added that the longer the shutdown persists, the more dire the consequences could be for local establishments.

"If you're running a restaurant which is really on the margin, if the shutdown stays longer, it could really affect your life seriously," Agarwal warned.

Kiggans noted her introduction of the Pay Our Troops Act, which aims to ensure military families continue to receive pay during the shutdown, along with some federal workers.

Meanwhile, Scott said that he has written a letter to the Trump administration seeking assurances that benefits such as WIC would be preserved throughout the shutdown.