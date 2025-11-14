Longtime ODU athletic director Jim Jarrett dies at 88

NORFOLK, Va. — Dr. Jim Jarrett, Old Dominion’s longtime director of athletics who's credited with transforming several of the university's athletic programs, has died at age 88.

Jarrett passed away peacefully at his Norfolk home Thursday night surrounded by family, the university says.

Jarrett first came to ODU in 1967 as an associate professor in Health and Physical Education. A few years later in 1970, he was named ODU’s director of athletics.

During his tenure as AD, ODU because the first college or university in Virginia to give athletics scholarships to women, leading to the rise of many of ODU's women's sports programs.

Jarrett's ODU legacy was further cemented with numerous athletic milestones under his leadership:



ODU won women’s basketball national championships in 1979, 1980 and 1985. Their success led to the university hosting the first two NCAA Final Fours at Scope in 1982 and 1983.

Jarrett hired Beth Anders as ODU’s field hockey coach. Anders went on to win nine national titles for the Monarchs.

ODU won its first national title in 1975 when the men’s basketball team defeated the University of New Orleans for the Division II national title.

ODU fielded its first football team in 2009.

Jarrett retired from ODU in 2010.

H.D. Oliver Funeral Home in Norfolk is handling Jarrett's funeral arrangements.