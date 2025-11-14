Uber expands women driver preferences program to Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — For women and others who feel safer riding in an Uber driven by a woman, the rideshare app is now expanding its Women Preferences option to riders in the Hampton Roads area.

According to Uber: The program gives riders and drivers "more comfort, choice, and control" by allowing:



Women riders to request or reserve trips with women drivers.

Women drivers to set a preference for women riders.

Guardians to choose women drivers for their teen riders.

The preference setting is now available in the Uber app for Hampton Roads users and can be activated in the rider preferences section.

The feature aims to enhance safety and comfort for women using ride-sharing services, particularly during late-night trips or in unfamiliar areas.