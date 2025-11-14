Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Transportation

Actions

Uber expands women driver preferences program to Hampton Roads

Uber is launching a new feature that helps female drivers and riders connect. (Scripps News)
Uber to launch program that lets female riders and drivers match
_Use to show what riders see when matched with woman driver_.png
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — For women and others who feel safer riding in an Uber driven by a woman, the rideshare app is now expanding its Women Preferences option to riders in the Hampton Roads area.

According to Uber: The program gives riders and drivers "more comfort, choice, and control" by allowing:

  • Women riders to request or reserve trips with women drivers.
  • Women drivers to set a preference for women riders.
  • Guardians to choose women drivers for their teen riders.

The preference setting is now available in the Uber app for Hampton Roads users and can be activated in the rider preferences section.

The feature aims to enhance safety and comfort for women using ride-sharing services, particularly during late-night trips or in unfamiliar areas.

More transportation news

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast