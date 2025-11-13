Norfolk State receives record-breaking $50M donation from MacKenzie Scott

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University announced a major donation they received from writer and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on their social media Thursday.

The historically Black university said this is "the largest gift in its 90-year history." This is Scott's second multi-million dollar donation to Norfolk State. Back in 2020, she donated $40 million to the university to support "access, student achievement and academic excellence."

NSU’s social media post says that this additional donation demonstrates they made good use of the previous funding.

"The 2025 gift will be invested to support student scholarships, faculty research and service, athletics and strategic initiatives of the institution," the social media post reads.