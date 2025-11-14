ODU locks up winning season with shutout triumph over Troy

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- On the national stage, Old Dominion football put together one of its best showings in program history.

The Monarchs tallied nine sacks and only gave up 138 yards, both school records, on their way to shutting out Troy, 33-0, at S.B. Ballard Stadium Thursday night. The win improved ODU's record to 7-3, 4-2 in Sun Belt play, and guarantees the program its first winning season since 2016.

Ricky Rahne's team wasted no time putting its foot on the gas. After recovering a fumble on Troy's first play from scrimmage, Colton Joseph connected with Ja'Cory Thomas for a 19-yard touchdown pass to give ODU an early 7-0 lead.

After two field goals from Nathanial Eichner, Joseph used his legs to get the silver and blue their second touchdown of the contest, using his blockers and taking it 11 yards for the score. The Monarchs held a 20-0 halftime advantage.

The third quarter saw ODU once again turn a takeaway into points. Nickendre Stiger's interception led to another Joseph rushing touchdown, this one from 25 yards out, to extend the lead to 26-0. Trequan Jones would cap off the scoring for Old Dominion with a 65 yard rush to the house in the fourth quarter.

The victory marks the first shutout for the Monarchs since 2017.

"I think the players wanted one last week," Rahne said of the shutout. "To be able to bounce back and get one today... We've now set the fewest yards allowed in school history three different times this year, so we're doing some good things there."

ODU simply dominated the Trojans, winning the rushing yards battle, 351-26. The Monarchs out-gained Troy, 503-138, on the night.

Devin Roche led the Old Dominion rushing attack with 145 yards, while Joseph picked up 90 yards on the ground and scored the two touchdowns. Tre Brown was the most productive Monarch receiver, pulling in five receptions for 112 yards. Jackson Forrest paced the defense with 10 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, while Kris Trinidad got to the quarterback for two sacks.

Old Dominion is back in action next Saturday when the Monarchs head to Georgia Southern for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Their final home game will be November 29 against Georgia State.