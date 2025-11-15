Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 14

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the first time since 2016, Old Dominion football will wrap up the regular season with a winning record, picking up win number seven Thursday night with a chance for more.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses Thursday's 33-0 win over Troy. The Monarchs posted their first shutout since 2017, tallied a program record nine sacks and only allowed 138 total yards, also a school high-water mark. ODU forced two turnovers and turned them in 13 points. Rahne pointed to the team's ability to control the line of scrimmage while on defense as a key factor in the win.

The silver and blue won the rushing battle, 351-26, something the head coach thought would be a crucial point coming into the game. We also discuss the performances of Devin Roche and Colton Joseph and Rahne talked about having James Franklin on the sideline.

The head of the Old Dominion program had the opportunity to fly in an F-18 fighter jet back in August and he told us what that experience was like as well.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs each Friday night at 8:30 p.m. on WGNT through the end of college football season.