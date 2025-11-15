Holiday shopping season 2025: What to expect locally, nationally

NORFOLK, Va. — It is that time of year again when people are pulling out their wallets for holiday shopping. News 3 is looking into what to expect locally and nationally in 2025.

Friday, the holiday season was underway at Sunflower Florist in Norfolk.

“We probably won’t see over-the-top designs but we’ll see very conservative and holiday-style arrangements," Sunflower Florist Merchandising Director Paul Rubenstein said.

He said that’s because of what he calls the environment right now.

“With tariffs and people just getting back to work from the government. So, they’ll probably be a little more conservative and a little more last-minute but we’re prepared for that," Rubenstein explained.

As of Friday, the National Retail Federation expected retail sales in 2025 to pass $1 trillion for the first time. Specifically, spending in November and December was expected to be 3.7 to 4.2 percent more than 2024.

That’s about the same as 2024 when holiday spending went up 4.3 percent.

In a news release, NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay says “We remain bullish about the holiday shopping season and expect that consumers will continue to seek savings in nonessential categories to be able to spend on gifts for loved ones.”

Patrick Benson hadn’t thought about holiday shopping as of Friday, but he was thinking about saving money.

"In terms of going to my folks’ place for the holidays, just canceled that," said Benson.

For him, though, the desire to save money isn’t just seasonal.

“Every other month, I just figure out something I used to be able to afford is slightly less affordable," Benson said.

An unfortunate reality likely facing many, but one that, hopefully, won’t take the joy out of the holiday season.