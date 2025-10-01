Hegseth, SECNAV Phelan coming to Naval Station Norfolk to celebrate Navy's 250th birthday

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK — Naval Station Norfolk is hosting a celebration to honor the United States Navy's 250th birthday, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, and thousands of sailors expected to attend.

The event, America’s Navy 250: Titans of the Sea — A Salute to the Fleet, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 5 — about a week ahead of the Navy's official birthday on Oct. 13.

"This once-in-a-generation event will honor the Navy’s unmatched record of victory at sea, showcase its cutting-edge fleet, and inspire the next generation of warriors to carry America’s strength across every ocean," a release from event organizers states.

While there's no confirmation of President Donald Trump's attendance at the Navy event, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that he was planning to visit Naval Station Norfolk on Friday.

The Titans of the Sea event was originally scheduled for Oct. 3 but was moved to Sunday due to anticipated inclement weather.