Norfolk mayor says joint session canceled after school board delays vote on consolidation plan

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander told News 3 Tuesday afternoon the joint city council and school board meeting is canceled, after school officials delayed a vote on school closures and consolidations Monday night.

"We provide the funding. They provide the oversight," Mayor Alexander stated.

The school board was scheduled to hold a joint session with the city council on Oct. 7, but Alexander said this is not going to happen until school officials vote on their newest plan.

"It's impossible to have a joint meeting on a plan that didn't happen," Alexander shared. "We will reschedule the meeting after they take the vote on their plan. School operations, school maintenance, school oversight, school governance is vested with the school board, not the city council."

This cancellation comes after the Norfolk School Board tabled the vote on the consolidation plan Monday night, but reached a rough consensus on which schools should close and when.

After extensive discussion, the board outlined a closure plan beginning in the 2026-2027 school year. Willoughby Early Childhood Center would move to Oceanair Elementary, and students at Norview Elementary would be redistricted.

The following year, Tarrallton, Granby Elementary and the Ghent School would close, with P.B. Young possibly added to that list. One proposal involves moving Ghent to the Rosemont AOIS building, which already houses the Young Scholars Program.

The fate of Lindenwood Elementary remains undecided, with board members considering whether to close it or repurpose it for offices.

The board will hold another work session on Oct. 1. The board's vote is scheduled for Oct. 15.