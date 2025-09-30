LULAC says 'systemic failures’ led to deaths of Resendiz, other service members

NORFOLK, Va. — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) urged for more transparency from the Navy regarding the death of Seaman Angelina Resendiz.

As News 3 has reported, the sailor was reported missing from Naval Station Norfolk on May 29. Her body was discovered nearly two weeks later in a Norfolk neighborhood.

A fellow sailor, Jermiah Copeland, has been charged with her murder.

Copeland allegedly killed Resendiz and hid her body in his barracks for days, trial counsel says

Copeland allegedly killed Resendiz and hid her body in his barracks for days: Trial counsel

Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, spoke at LULAC's press conference on Monday. Castle and LULAC have accused the Naval Criminal Investigative Service of "mishandling" the investigation into Resendiz's death.

"If all I ever do is make my daughter the last woman that's a victim to this type of violence in the military, then it, it, then we win, then that's the goal. That's all we want is just for this to end," said Castle.

Resendiz's death 'swept under the rug,' mother says after SECNAV's recent letter

Angelina Resendiz's death ‘swept under the rug,’ mother says after SECNAV's recent letter

A United States Marine Corps veteran also gave remarks at the event, drawing comparisons between the cases of Resendiz and Army soldier Vanessa Guillen. The veteran says similar failures surrounded the 2020 murder of Guillen, adding that the military has a culture of not protecting women.

Copeland is also accused of sexually assaulting other female sailors, according to a charging document. In light of these allegations, LULAC pushed for a formal review of Naval Station Norfolk's sexual assault and harassment procedures.