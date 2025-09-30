President Trump plans visit Norfolk on Oct. 3: WaPo

NORFOLK, Va. — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Norfolk on Friday, Oct. 3, the Washington Post reports, citing an anonymous White House official.

This wouldn't be the president's first visit to Hampton Roads. While on the campaign trail in June 2024, Trump spoke for an over an hour and a half at rally at the Historic Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake. This was the day after the first — and only — 2024 presidential debate between Trump and then-President Joe Biden.

This trip could possibly be in connection with new investments towards America's shipbuilding sector.

On Sept. 3, the Trump administration announced it was withdrawing over $39 million in funds meant for a Norfolk facility that, once finished, would have supported offshore wind projects.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said this cut, along with others, were aimed at preventing waste and reinvesting in "America's maritime dominance."

“Wasteful, wind projects are using resources that could otherwise go towards revitalizing America’s maritime industry,” Duffy said in a statement. “Thanks to President Trump, we are prioritizing real infrastructure improvements over fantasy wind projects that cost much and offer little.”