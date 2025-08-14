Residents of Norfolk's Berkeley neighborhood voice concerns over Colonna Shipyard's potential expansion

NORFOLK, Va. — Residents in the Berkeley neighborhood are circulating a petition in response to the potential expansion of Colonna’s Shipyard, a facility that has been part of the community for 150 years.

Glen Yearling, a resident of Berkeley for 35 years, expressed his concerns about how an expansion would impact local homes. "You’re talking about people's homes and the livelihood of people's historic homes out there. The thought of losing something like that—something that’s been in someone’s family for 30, 40 years—people are just getting uprooted," Yearling said.

The petition not only highlights the threat to historic homes, but also raises worries about the potential loss of critical community resources, such as a food donation center that serves many residents. "If that food bank is taken out of the neighborhood, then you are back to square one, looking for something for those in need," Yearling added.

In a statement, Colonna's Shipyard affirmed its commitment to responsible growth and respect for the neighborhood. "As we continue to grow, we’re committed to doing so responsibly, always with respect for the neighborhood many of our employees call home," the statement read.

City Councilman JP Paige, who represents the Berkeley community, indicated that ongoing discussions with residents and Colonna's Shipyard will continue, although he noted that the process might take time.

A community meeting is set for August 21 in Berkeley to further address these issues.

To sign the petition, send an email to Southsidecoalition@gmail.com or call or text 757-453-3797.