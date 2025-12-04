Norfolk Police Investigate Viral Video Alleging ICE detain a Navy Sailor

NORFOLK, Va. — A viral social media video claiming a Navy sailor was detained by an ICE agent during a Norfolk traffic stop has prompted an investigation by local police and raised questions about potential cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

The video, shared Wednesday morning by Virginia Delegate Jackie Hope Glass on her social media page, shows a Navy sailor describing an incident involving someone in his command during what he says began as a window tint violation stop.

According to the sailor's account in the video, the service member was stopped for window tint and an ICE agent on scene detained the sailor for an hour. The sailor claims his service member showed a military ID but was told it wasn't acceptable and that he needed a passport instead.

The Norfolk Police Department does not ride along with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents; however, the Department is aware of a video circulating on social media and is currently investigating this matter further.

Glass said she is actively looking into the allegation after sharing the video.

Under Virginia law, illegal window tint is a secondary offense, meaning an officer can cite someone for it only after stopping them for another violation first.

Immigration attorney Andrew Reigel reviewed the video and said he's seeing ICE engage with people in ways he hasn't seen before.

"If you said you were a U.S. citizen, ICE was very hesitant to detain you… but now it's happening more and more that you have to produce something," Reigel said.

Regarding the military ID issue described in the video, Reigel noted the contradiction in the alleged request.

"Technically your military ID doesn't show your citizenship — but it's illogical, because every branch of the military requires you to be a permanent resident or a citizen," Reigel said.

Reigel said this is the first time he's heard of local law enforcement potentially partnering with ICE in the area.

The investigation into the alleged incident continues as officials work to verify the claims made in the viral video.