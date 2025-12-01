Winter storms cause flight delays at Norfolk airport during holidays

NORFOLK, Va. — Winter storms in the Midwest caused delays Sunday for travelers heading into Norfolk International Airport, pushing back several flights from Midwest cities.

Thousands of people are trying to make it home for the holidays, but because of delays and cancellations that won't be happening.

“My flight was for 5:40. I got to the gate and noticed there were no people down there,” said traveler Natalie Rodriguez.

Another passenger, Phoebe Murtishaw, said she first saw the delay on her airline’s mobile app.

“I got a notification on the Delta app that said it was delayed originally by three minutes and then by, I think, 26 minutes,” she said.

Both Rodriguez and Murtishaw planned to travel home Sunday evening, but delays and cancellations left them spending an unexpected extra night in Norfolk.

Murtishaw said a tight connection in Atlanta ultimately made it impossible for her to complete her trip back to California.

“My connecting flight was already a little short, and then it got to the point where it was past the point of no return,” she said. “There was no way I could run from one gate all the way across the Atlanta airport to the other gate. There was no making it.”

Rodriguez, who planned to return to New York, said the changes have also affected her rental car plans.

“I had a car rental that needed to be returned tomorrow at 12, but my flight is tomorrow at 12,” she said.

According to FlightAware, two flights were canceled at Norfolk International Airport on Sunday, along with 63 delays as of 9 p.m.

Despite the challenges, both travelers seemed to be in good spirits.

“It’s life. It’s fine. I mean, I wish it didn’t happen, of course, but you know,” Murtishaw said.

Rodriguez added, “Happy holidays.”

According to Norfolk International Airport's website, departure and arrival times continued to shift throughout the evening.