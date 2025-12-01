Suspect arrested in Waterside Drive shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police have a man in custody who's been accused in a shooting on Waterside Drive a few hours after Norfolk's Grand Illumination festivities, police said in a release on Nov. 26.

Lorne Bailey Jr., 23, of Hampton, is facing several charges for the shooting that put a 26-year-old man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23 to the 300 block of Waterside Drive where they found the victim.

Bailey was taken into custody in Hampton on Wednesday, Nov. 26. He's been charged with malicious wounding, four counts of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm, shooting in the commission of a felony, discharging a gun in public, and vandalism.

The relationship between Bailey and the victim was not provided.

Bailey is in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.