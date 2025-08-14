Man found guilty of killing son of local community activist in Norfolk murder trial

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing Ali Muhammad, the son of a well-known community activist, in Norfolk’s Ocean View neighborhood over two years ago.

A jury found 28-year-old Jalen Garces guilty of second-degree murder and firearm use in a felony on Thursday.

The jury's verdict marks the end of the four-day murder trial.

Ali's father, Bilal Muhammad, a well-known activist who has worked for years to prevent gun violence in Hampton Roads, testified on the first day of trial, recounting his son's final words.

He was on the phone when he heard his son plead, “Move that gun out of my face,” moments before the sound of a gunshot.

Prosecutors told jurors they planned to use data from the computer system of a 2019 black Ford Mustang as key evidence in the case. They alleged Garces drove that car away from the 9600 block of First Bay Avenue after shooting Muhammad in the chest.

Prosecutors said the data would show key movements and timelines that connect Garces to the killing.

Defense attorneys countered that there was little eyewitness or forensic evidence linking Garces to the crime. They cautioned jurors against relying too heavily on the car’s computer data, arguing it could overshadow other potential suspects and lead investigators away from the truth.

By 4:45 p.m., four witnesses had testified. The first two were first responders — a Norfolk police officer and a firefighter who arrived at the scene the night of the shooting.

The third witness, who identified herself as the person who called 911, told the jury she was sitting in her car near where the shooting happened. She recalled hearing two people arguing, then a single gunshot.

She said she saw a car speed away from the area and, after moving closer, found Muhammad lying on the ground in a pool of blood. She called 911.

The final witness of the day was Muhammad’s father, Bilal Muhammad, the well-known community activist.

Bilal testified that he often spoke with his son on the phone at night while Ali got ready for his job. He said the two were talking as usual the night of June 29, 2023, but hung up so Ali could finish getting dressed.

When Bilal called back minutes later, he said he overheard Ali telling someone, “Move that gun out of my face” more than once. He then heard a gunshot on the phone.

Bilal said he hung up, tried calling his son back, but got no answer. That’s when he dialed 911 to report his son had been shot.