F/A-18E fighter jet lost at sea after falling overboard from USS Harry S. Truman

An F/A-18E Super Hornet is lost after it fell overboard from the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) into the Red Sea Monday, according to the U.S. Navy.

The Navy says the fighter jet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft.

Sailors acted quickly to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard, the Navy says. One Sailor sustained a minor injury.

The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard during the incident.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and embarked air wing remain fully mission capable, the Navy says, and an investigation into the incident is underway.