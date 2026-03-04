Norfolk carrier deployed to Middle East as war debate grows

NORFOLK, Va. — The Defense Department continues to release footage of its operation against Iran as a renewed debate grows over whether Congress should have been required to authorize the military action.

"We shouldn't go to war without an affirmative vote of Congress," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).

Supporters of the action have pushed back on that argument.

"So the president acted under his Article II powers to be able to send our troops into harm's way because of an imminent threat," said Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virignia).

The USS Gerald R. Ford remains in the Middle East, with locally based sailors working in support of the operation in Iran.

"Prayers for families who are worried about their loved ones," Kaine said.

The Ford left Norfolk last June for Europe and was then sent to the Caribbean during the U.S. military operation against Venezuela before being deployed to the Middle East.

Local members of Congress say they understand the strain of the extended deployment on sailors and their families.

"Although we don't like to extend those deployments, I think the people that are on the ship, the Sailors who are on the ship, understand the significance of the role that they are doing," said Kiggans.

Some family members of Sailors aboard the ship have been expressing concern on social media about the lengthy deployment. Rep. Jen Kiggans, a Navy veteran herself, addressed those concerns.

"We don't sign up to be in the Navy to sit on a pier. We sign up to be in the Navy to be sent in harm's way to do that mission if needed," Kiggans said.

Concerns have also been raised about the ship needing maintenance, including to the bathrooms.

"This is not Carnival Cruise, this is the U.S. Navy. So again, we know what we're getting into when we sign up for this job, but always you're concerned about that," Kiggans said of maintenance concerns.

It remains unclear how long the strike group will remain in the Middle East, but local members of Congress say they are monitoring the ship's movements.

"Know that we are watching. We are there for them," Kiggans said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.