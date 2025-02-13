Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman collides with merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea

The Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) collided with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea Wednesday, the U.S. Navy reported.

The Navy says this happened around 11:45 p.m. near Port Said, Egypt.

Watch related coverage: USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group deploys from Naval Station Norfolk

USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group deploys from Naval Station Norfolk

The aircraft carrier was not impacted by flooding after the collision, the Navy says. There were no reported injuries.

USS Truman's propulsion plants were unaffected, the Navy added.

The collision is under investigation. This article will be updated as we learn more.