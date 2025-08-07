Norfolk admiral relinquishes command of U.S. Fleet Force Command, after Senate confirmation

NORFOLK, Va. — Navy Adm. Daryl L. Caudle relinquished command of the Norfolk-based U.S. Fleet Force Command at a ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday, according to a press release from the United States Navy.

This decision comes after the Senate confirmed Adm. Caudle's nomination for the chief of naval operations in a hearing last Thursday.

Back in June, President Donald Trump announced Caudle's nomination as the chief of naval operations, the highest-ranking officer in the U.S. Navy.

As part of his remarks at Wednesday's ceremony, Caudle detailed the honor he felt leading the U.S. Fleet Force Command, a role he had held since 2021.

"Leading this extraordinary team has been an honor," he said.

Navy officials detailed that there will be a transition period, but it is unclear when he will start his new role.

As the commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Caudle oversaw more than 138,000 Sailors, over 120 ships and submarines, 1,5000 aircraft, seven task forces and five carrier strike groups, the Navy's press release shared.

Caudle was previously the commander of the Submarine Forces, Submarine Force Atlantic, Allied Submarine Command, and Task Force (CTF) 114, CTF 88, and CTF 46. In his highly decorated military career, he's been awarded the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, four Defense Superior Service Medals, four Legion of Merit awards and more.