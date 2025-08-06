'Casualties' reported at Georgia Army base following reports of active shooter

Fort Stewart, a U.S. Army base in southern Georgia, has been put on lockdown due to an active shooter incident, officials said on the base's Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Casualties have been reported, but officials did not give any specific details.

The lockdown was put in place just after 11 a.m. ET.

The base said the incident occurred in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, and law enforcement was on the scene.

"Lockdown your facility immediately, stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership," the base said.

This is a breaking news story. Follow along for updates.