USNS Laramie returns to Naval Station Norfolk following 8-month deployment

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK — Mariners aboard the USNS Laramie returned to Naval Station Norfolk Tuesday morning following an eight-month deployment.

The fleet replenishment oiler was deployed in the 6th Fleet's area of operations in the Mediterranean Sea. Over the course of the deployment, the Laramie sailed 14,000 nautical miles, executed 77 replenishments, and delivered 700 pallets of supplies to U.S. and allied ships.

Upon returning, USNS Laramie Captain Arik Akerberg commended the crew and their families, stating, “I’m more than impressed with this crew, some of them have been working hard for years. This crew hasn’t had much of a break in a long time, but really none of us could do it without the support of our families at home. Our wives, husbands, children, everybody being there for us even though we’re gone for most of the year.”

The ship will stay under cleaning and maintenance for a few months before getting ready to deploy again.