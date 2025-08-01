Kaine, Warner discuss letter sent demanding answers about death of Norfolk-based sailor Angelina Resendiz

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are talking about their letter to the Secretary of the Navy in response to the disappearance and death of a sailor stationed at Naval Station Norfolk.

News 3 has been following the case of sailor Angelina Resendiz for months.

In June, her body was found behind a Norfolk elementary school about two weeks after she went missing from her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk.

A fellow sailor, who as of July 31 the Navy had not identified, had been detained in connection with this case.

Resendiz’s mother said she is frustrated with the way the case is being handled and had asked Warner and Kaine for help.

On Wednesday, the Senators sent a letter to Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, asking for a hearing no later than August 14 to answer questions about the case.

During regularly scheduled interviews with reporters on Thursday, the Senators were asked about this.

“I think the letter is pretty specific in laying out the questions that we have, and they're questions about the investigation into the disappearance of this young sailor. What was done, what wasn’t done," Kaine said.

“I’m hoping we’re going to get these answers on process, procedure, if there are improvements that need to be made. I’ve already had a personal call with Secretary [John] Phelan and told him we’re going to be sending this letter and are going to be expecting results. He was very familiar with the case. So we’re going to stay on him," said Warner.