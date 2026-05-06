Phoebus High students show off cooking skills ahead of 'Freedom Dinner' celebrating country's 250th birthday

HAMPTON, Va. — Students at Phoebus High School in Hampton are helping celebrate the country’s 250th birthday.

They'll be cooking the food served at the Freedom Dinner May 29 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Wednesday, they showed off their cooking skills at the high school.

Watch: 3 Phoebus High students highlight success of Hampton City Schools' ACE Academy

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The Freedom Dinner event is an evening of colonial-era food, clothing, entertainment, and more.

“They are extremely happy because these are things they typically don’t see and they get to put their own twist on it, their own flare on it," Phoebus High School Culinary Instructor Travis Walker said. "They’ve taken things that are as simple as cornmeal and turned it into something called hasty pudding from 1776. It really reminds you of a polenta or some type of grits. Then, they’re accompanying proteins with it. Things like short ribs, lamb chops because cattle was very important in that time."

Watch: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum opens new exhibit to celebrate America's upcoming 250th anniversary

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Tickets to the Freedom Dinner are $125 and can be purchased online.

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