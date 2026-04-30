'A bit of a shock:' DoorDash driver shocked fellow drivers reportedly carjacked, shot near HU campus

HAMPTON, Va. — A carjacking and double shooting adjacent to Hampton University’s campus was under investigation Thursday. According to police, it happened on Tyler St. near the university's journalism school.

“Honestly, it’s a bit of a shock," said DoorDash driver Maliq Hollins.

Watch: Two people hurt in carjacking and shooting by Hampton University: HPD

Two people hurt in carjacking and shooting by Hampton University: HPD

Hollins was unaware of what police say happened Wednesday night just a short distance away from where News 3 interviewed him near campus.

As a DoorDash driver, he said he has delivered orders to the area where police say two people were the two people were carjacked and shot on Tyler st. According to a statement from Hampton University, the two victims were DoorDash drivers.

“That neighborhood is usually quiet when I’m dashing over there," said Hollins.

The incident isn’t going to keep him away.

“People have to get their food. I’m going to take the order, but I’m definitely going to have my eyes out; be on the lookout I guess," Hollins said.

Watch: 'Scariest moment of my life:' HU dean recounts experience at WH Correspondents' Dinner when shots rang out

'Scariest moment of my life:' HU dean recounts experience at WH Correspondents' Dinner when shots rang out

According to police, one of the victims was outside the car when they were shot, the other was in the car. The victim outside was found at the scene. The victim in the car was found not far away on Woodland Rd., where police say the suspect or suspects let them out.

“I was definitely shook," said HU student Noah Wright.

The incident makes him wonder how something like that was able to happen.

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'An historic day:' Ribbon cut to officially open new voting precinct at Hampton University

"I know a couple of people that live in those areas over there, so I was a little worried about that. But, it is really just crazy," said Wright.

Thursday afternoon, the university released an updated statement explaining how the university responded and how the university works with the Hampton Police Department to investigate incidents like this.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made. One of the victims was out of the hospital, according to police, while the other was still in the hospital but was expected to survive.

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