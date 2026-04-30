Two people hurt in carjacking and shooting by Hampton University: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — Two people were hurt Wednesday night in a carjacking and shooting on Tyler Street, according to Hampton police.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Tyler Street after receiving a call around 10:45 p.m. They found an adult who had been shot, who was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second person who had been shot stayed inside the car during the carjacking, they were later found in the 300 block of Woodland Road and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to HPD.

Hampton police say a preliminary investigation indicates that during the carjacking, one person was outside of the car and shot. The passenger later found in the 300 block of Woodland Road also appeared to have been shot.

Hampton University said in a statement that the incident, which happened on a road adjacent to campus, involved two DoorDash delivery drivers and unknown people. The university confirmed that no students or members of the campus community were involved or hurt.

Hampton police are continuing to investigate the incident.