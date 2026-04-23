Hampton sets aside $2.5 million for tiny homes to help unhoused residents as questions remain on plan

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton City Council has passed its capital improvements planning budget, setting aside $2.5 million for tiny homes to help the unhoused.

However, many in the community still have questions about how the money will be used and where the homes could go.

"Is that for planning, design, land acquisition or actual construction? Has the site already been identified?" a citizen said.

City leaders say those questions are still being worked through as they look at logistics and partnerships to make the project happen.

"The city of Hampton and Newport News plan to work on transitional supportive housing with one another," Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting said.

That regional approach could shape what the project looks like moving forward.

"It appears that tiny homes may be the best way to do that," Bunting said.

Exactly how the plan comes together is still being determined.

"We are still putting together the cost estimates we are exploring the different land options," Bunting said.

Cost is another major factor in the conversation.

"Basically what it cost to do 50 homes plus or minus tiny home communities is roughly $4.5 million," Bunting said.

City leaders say they have additional funds saved from previous budgets, but a full plan still needs to be finalized before any construction begins.

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