Chain-reaction crash on I-64 in Hampton kills 20-year-old

HAMPTON, Va. — A 20-year-old man is dead after a chain-reaction crash on I-64 in Hampton late Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

Investigators say a pickup truck changing lanes struck an SUV, sending it into a jersey wall. The SUV was then hit by a sedan, leaving all three vehicles stopped in the roadway.

State police say the driver of the sedan got out of his car when both he and the vehicle were struck by another car, which then collided with a Jeep.

The driver of the sedan, identified as 20-year-old Freddy A. Villaman of Lake Worth, Florida, died at the scene.

Another driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. That driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

Troopers say two drivers are facing charges in connection with the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.