'I think you'll see the vote next week:' House passes War Powers Resolution, vote in Senate could be coming

NORFOLK, Va. — Some members of Congress are making another effort to end the war against Iran. For the fourth time, the U.S. House of Representatives voted June 3 on legislation that could bring an end to the war against Iran.

Part of the Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s latest deployment, which ended in May, was spent fighting in the war. As of June 4, the Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group was fighting in it.

Watch: House approves war powers resolution, seeking end of US hostilities against Iran

House votes to rein in President Trump's military action against Iran

“I think you'll see the vote next week," Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said during a regularly-scheduled meeting with reporters.

By a vote of 218 to 205, the House passed a War Powers Resolution Wednesday that will now go to the Senate. But, the Senate was also working on a similar resolution. Kaine said as of Thursday whether the Senate would vote on that or the House’s resolution was unclear.

Watch: War Powers Resolution advances with vote in Senate: Kaine, Warner

War Powers Resolution advances with vote in Senate: Kaine, Warner

“We’re sort of analyzing the two routes. Pulling up the House bill versus doing the motion to proceed on my bill. I mean, we’re kind of gaming out the timing of votes to determine what might get us to the end game the fastest," Kaine explained.

No matter which gets voted on, with republicans having the majority in the Senate there was no guarantee a resolution would pass.

"I would not, by any means, rule this out," Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said.

Watch: Iran war drives energy price spike, wages struggle to keep up with inflation

Iran war drives energy price spike, wages struggle to keep up with inflation

Warner said if a resolution didn’t pass, that wouldn't be the end of the fight.

“If we don’t get it on when we re-vote, it may take another week or two. But I can tell you this, this war is not going to get any better," said Warner.

News 3 reached out to Virginia Congresswoman Jen Kiggans for comment on the House passing the resolution. Kiggans, who represents part of Hampton Roads, voted against it. Her office did respond by the deadline for this story.

On social media Thursday, President Trump called the vote meaningless.

"The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories” he wrote.

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