Hampton City Council revokes Southern Comfort restaurant's special use permit

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Council voted to revoke the special use permit for Southern Comfort Restaurant and Lounge after leaders say the business failed to follow safety conditions set by the city.

The owner spoke before council Wednesday night in hopes of keeping the permit, but council moved forward with revocation.

Losing the special use permit means Southern Comfort can no longer operate as a late-night lounge, with new limits on hours and alcohol service.

Mayor Jimmy Gray said the city's goal is not to shut the business down entirely.

"It's not our goals to put him out of business," Gray said.

Southern Comfort is the latest business to face action over safety concerns, following cases involving Chances and Karma.

"Noncompliance that was so egregious that we just felt like we know we need to take action before anybody else gets hurt," Gray said.

The mayor says Hampton supports nightlife, but businesses must follow rules meant to keep customers safe.

"We know that there is like any city Hampton roads anywhere else there's a demand for nightlife people who work late hours sometimes like to go have a place to go. We've heard that from people come and spoken for chances we heard that the people who spoke for karma, that you know they want a place to go after hours and we understand that but you know in order to make sure that Safe and the people can come out at night and enjoy places in a safe manner. You know there has to be some rules they have to follow," Gray said.

Southern Comfort can still operate as a restaurant but must abide by certain rules and regulations.

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