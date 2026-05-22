Hampton Planning Commission recommends revoking Southern Comfort's special use permit

HAMPTON, Va. — Another restaurant & lounge in Hampton is drawing scrutiny from the city. The city is considering taking action against Southern Comfort Restaurant & Lounge.

“First of all, tonight I’m going to take full accountability for the operation failures that have led to this proceeding," Southern Comfort Restaurant & Lounge owner Eddie Gomez told Hampton Planning Commission members at the commission's May 21 meeting.

Gomez appeared apologetic as he offered an explanation for the violations the city alleges have happened at the business. He also outlined what he’s doing to correct these problems.

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“We believe these corrective measures already implemented demonstrates our commitment to operating this business in the right way," said Gomez.

One of the violations is security personnel not doing their job. A Hampton Police Officer showed the planning commission video of what HPD said was a large fight in the restaurant May 6. In the video, a security guard is seen not doing anything.

Gomez said that person was fired. According to Gomez, the violations happened because he wasn’t clear on what the city was requiring.

Watch: Hampton Planning Commission to discuss restaurant's request to stay open later

Hampton Planning Commission to discuss restaurant's request to stay open later

Commissioner Brian DeProfio pushed back on that, noting the city worked with him extensively to develop the special use permit requirements for the business.

“How did you not know who to talk to and how did you not, sort of, how this process was supposed to work?” DeProfio asked. "i don't understand where the disconnect is."

In March, Hampton City Council granted Gomez's request for changes to the business’s security requirements. He had also been asking to be allowed to be open until 2 a.m. every day.

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Hampton planing commission to consider revocation of use permit for Chances Restaurant and Lounge

Council said no to that request because they had just granted him in December permission to be open until 2 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and certain holidays. They wanted to wait a little longer before expanding the hours again.

This all comes in the wake of the city taking action against two other restaurants last year after numerous alleged violations. Both were allowed to be open until 2 a.m. every day but as of May 21 were no longer allowed to because their special use permits were taken away.

Watch: Hampton Planning Commission recommends revoking use permit for Karma Restaurant and Lounge

Hampton Planning Commission recommends revoking use permit for Karma Restaurant and Lounge

The planning commission voted Thursday to recommend City Council vote to take away Southern Comfort’s special use permit. Losing the permit would reduce the hours the business can be open.

As of May 22, City Council was scheduled to take up the matter June 10.

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