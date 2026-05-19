Armed Forces Brewing Company files $50M lawsuit alleging 'coordinated campaign' to destroy brewery

NORFOLK, Va. — Armed Forces Brewing Company is suing multiple people and organizations, claiming they ran the company out of town.

As News 3 has reported, the company opened a location in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood in 2024. The company and the brewery received a lot of backlash over comments a company executive made criticizing the Navy for using a drag queen to promote recruitment.

Watch: Armed Forces Brewing Company relocating out of Norfolk

Armed Forces Brewing Company to relocate headquarters out of Virginia

In March 2025, the company's CEO announced the Norfolk location would be closing. He cited a "woke mob" as the reason.

News 3 has reached out to Armed Forces Brewing Company and the people name din the lawsuit for comment, but as of this story had not gotten a response.

Contact Colter Anstaett Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Hampton Neighborhood News Reporter Colter Anstaett? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.