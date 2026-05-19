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Armed Forces Brewing Company files $50M lawsuit alleging 'coordinated campaign' to destroy brewery

Company left Norfolk in 2025 amid community backlash
ARMED FORCES BREWING COMPANY VOTE
Armed Forces Brewing Company to relocate headquarters out of Virginia
Armed Forces Brewing Company
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NORFOLK, Va. — Armed Forces Brewing Company is suing multiple people and organizations, claiming they ran the company out of town.

As News 3 has reported, the company opened a location in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood in 2024. The company and the brewery received a lot of backlash over comments a company executive made criticizing the Navy for using a drag queen to promote recruitment.

Watch: Armed Forces Brewing Company relocating out of Norfolk

Armed Forces Brewing Company to relocate headquarters out of Virginia

In March 2025, the company's CEO announced the Norfolk location would be closing. He cited a "woke mob" as the reason.

News 3 has reached out to Armed Forces Brewing Company and the people name din the lawsuit for comment, but as of this story had not gotten a response.

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