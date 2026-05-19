Armed Forces Brewing Company files $50M lawsuit alleging 'coordinated campaign' to destroy brewery

NORFOLK, Va. — Armed Forces Brewing Company is suing multiple people and organizations, claiming they ran the company out of town.
As News 3 has reported, the company opened a location in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood in 2024. The company and the brewery received a lot of backlash over comments a company executive made criticizing the Navy for using a drag queen to promote recruitment.
Watch: Armed Forces Brewing Company relocating out of Norfolk
In March 2025, the company's CEO announced the Norfolk location would be closing. He cited a "woke mob" as the reason.
News 3 has reached out to Armed Forces Brewing Company and the people name din the lawsuit for comment, but as of this story had not gotten a response.
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